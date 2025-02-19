India and Qatar sign landmark MoUs to strengthen bilateral ties

New Delhi: The two-day state visit of the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to India, culminated in the signing of several key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday informed.

Additionally, these agreements span multiple sectors, ranging from economic collaboration to youth engagement, cultural exchange, and sports, reinforcing the growing depth of the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

The MoUs are seen as a critical part of expanding the scope of India-Qatar ties, building on shared interests and fostering long-term cooperation in areas of strategic importance. Starting with the MoU on financial and economic collaboration between India’s Ministry of Finance and Qatar’s Ministry of Finance marks a significant step in strengthening the economic and financial partnership between the two countries. The agreement aims to deepen financial cooperation, explore investment opportunities, and establish a more stable and dynamic financial ecosystem for bilateral trade, including, the facilitation of direct investments between the two nations, with a focus on key sectors like infrastructure, technology, and manufacturing.

The promotion of financial institutions from both countries to work more closely together fosters stronger economic links. Further, the establishment of mechanisms to enhance trade financing, makes it easier for businesses to access capital and financing options for cross-border trade and investment.

This agreement builds upon the earlier discussions between the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and India, which included Qatar’s commitment to invest USD 10 billion in various Indian sectors.

Besides, the MoU on youth and sports cooperation reflects the growing emphasis on strengthening people-to-people ties, particularly among the younger generation. The two nations aim to deepen their collaboration through youth exchange programmes and joint sports initiatives that will engage young people in both countries.

Further, the establishment of a ‘Sports Development Fund’ to support sports initiatives and talent development in both countries. This MoU also aligns with Qatar’s commitment to hosting international sporting events like the FIFA World Cup 2022, and India’s growing presence in sports on the global stage.