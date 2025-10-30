India and Nepal reach agreement on cross-border transmission system

Chandigarh: India and Nepal have taken another step towards strengthening their energy partnership.

The two countries have reached an agreement on a cross-border power transmission system.

A high-level meeting was held in New Delhi between Union Energy, Housing and Urban Development minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Nepal’s Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation minister Kulman Ghising.

The meeting discussed the progress of cross-border power transmission systems and hydropower projects. The two ministers expressed their commitment to strengthening regional grid connectivity and cross-border power trade, strengthening energy security, clean energy integration, and sustainable economic development between India and Nepal.

In the presence of Union Minister Khattar and Nepal’s minister, Kulman Ghising, two joint venture and shareholder agreements were signed between

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited and Nepal Electricity Authority.

These agreements will facilitate the formation of two joint venture companies and the development of high-capacity power transmission networks in India and Nepal.

A 400 KV double-circuit transmission link between Inaruwa in Nepal and New Purnia in India, along with a 400 kV double-circuit transmission link between Lamki-Dododhara in Nepal and Bareilly in India, will be commissioned. Upon completion, these projects will significantly increase the power exchange capacity between India and Nepal, strengthening the regional energy system, enhancing grid reliability, and injecting new energy into the economies of both countries.

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that this signifies the transformation of the decades-old India-Nepal friendship into a new era of energy cooperation.