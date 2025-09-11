‘India and Mauritius to harness solar energy’

Chandigarh: India and Mauritius will give new momentum to renewable energy generation. Both countries will work jointly on solar and wind energy production while ensuring energy security, transition, and inclusive development.

This agreement was reached during bilateral talks held in Mumbai on Wednesday between India’s energy minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Mauritius counterpart Patrick Gervais Assirvaden.

During the bilateral discussions, both ministers agreed to cooperate in renewable energy, power generation, transmission, distribution, and grid management, as well as to enhance cooperation on energy conservation and efficiency improvement measures. This dialogue will play a crucial role in advancing safe, resilient and sustainable energy systems between India and Mauritius.

Khattar said that both countries are committed to continuing their cooperation, based on trust and mutual respect. He noted that Mauritius’ energy sector is rapidly developing, and India is ready to extend all possible technical and resource support for this development. “India has significantly expanded its renewable energy capacity and is now committed to enhancing cooperation with Mauritius in solar and wind energy projects,” he said. He further said that India and Mauritius will jointly prepare a comprehensive plan to maximise the use of solar energy, and India will also provide technical assistance in the field of wind energy.

Meanwhile, Assirvaden described the bilateral talks as a historic moment, stating that India’s support is invaluable for Mauritius’ energy security and stability. He emphasised that promoting it in partnership with India will remain a priority.