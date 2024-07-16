India and Marshall Islands sign MoU to boost community development projects

New Delhi: In a significant move to strengthen bilateral relations, India and the Republic of the Marshall Islands have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will facilitate the implementation of four community development projects in the Marshall Islands. This announcement was made by Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, who highlighted the agreement as a symbol of India’s dedication to supporting the Marshall Islands’ development path, thereby solidifying the enduring friendship between the two countries.



The projects, which will be funded through the MoU, include the construction of a community sports centre in Ailuk Atoll, an airport terminal on Mejit Island, and community centres in both Arno and Wotje Atolls. These initiatives are designed to improve infrastructure and enhance the quality of life for the residents of the Marshall Islands.

Jaishankar also took the opportunity to congratulate the Marshall Islands on the successful hosting of the tenth Micronesian Games and expressed appreciation to President Hilda C Heine for her oversight of the International Day of Yoga celebrations in Majuro. His message underscored the growing bonds between India and the Marshall Islands, particularly through the Forum of India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC).

Jaishankar emphasised India’s commitment to sustainable development in the Pacific region, recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement at the third FIPIC Summit, which referred to Pacific Islands as “large Ocean countries” rather than “small Islands.”

The areas of focus for India’s support include healthcare infrastructure, access to affordable medicines, wellness and lifestyle improvements, the establishment of centres of excellence, education and capacity building, the development of the SME sector, renewable energy, and clean water facilities.

The message from the Indian Foreign minister concluded with a reaffirmation of India’s willingness to enhance cooperation with its Indo-Pacific partners. Jaishankar noted that the MoU is evidence of India’s tangible commitments to the Pacific Islands, as outlined by Prime Minister Modi, and highlighted the progress made in fulfilling these commitments, including ongoing proposals for desalination units and dialysis machines for the

Marshall Islands.