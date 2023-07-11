India and Malaysia aim to strengthen defence co-op

NEW DELHI: In a significant development aimed at bolstering bilateral ties, India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh engaged in extensive discussions with his Malaysian counterpart, Dato’ Seri Mohamad Hasan, during his visit to Kuala Lumpur on Monday. The talks primarily focused on expanding defence cooperation and enhancing industrial collaboration, in alignment with India’s ‘Act East Policy.’



The discussions between the two ministers aimed to identify avenues for further deepening defence ties, with a specific emphasis on strengthening industrial cooperation. Both leaders reiterated their dedication to implementing the Enhanced Strategic Partnership, which is based on shared values of democracy, the rule of law, and mutual trust. The next Malaysia-India Defence Cooperation Committee (MIDCOM) meeting is scheduled to take place in India later this year, emphasizing the ongoing commitment to bilateral cooperation.

During the discussions, Singh highlighted the potential of India’s defence industry and offered cooperation to support Malaysia’s plans for the modernization and maintenance of its armed forces’ inventory.

This gesture signifies progress in defence cooperation between the two nations. To facilitate this expansion, both ministers approved an amendment to the 1993 Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation between India and Malaysia through an ‘Exchange of Letters’ (EoL). This amendment will serve as a catalyst for further expanding bilateral defence collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

The visit commenced with a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Ministry of Defence in Malaysia, where Singh was welcomed. Subsequently, he held bilateral talks with his Malaysian counterpart, Seri Mohamad Hasan. The discussions centred on realizing the full potential of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership and exploring ways to further strengthen the relationship between the two nations. In addition to meeting with the Malaysian Defence Minister, Singh also had the opportunity to meet Malaysian Prime Minister YB Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim.