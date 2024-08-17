India and Japan to advance bilateral relations in upcoming 2+2 ministerial meeting on August 20

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Friday that the third phase of the India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defense ministers’ meeting will take place on August 20 in New Delhi. Defence minister Rajnath Singh and External affairs minister S Jaishankar will represent India in the meeting, while Japan will be represented by Defence minister Minoru Kihara and Foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa. The meeting was confirmed by MEA spokeswoman Randhir Jaiswal, who emphasized its relevance in strengthening the two countries’ overall bilateral relationship. “The 2+2 dialogue with Japan is very essential to us, and this is the third one that is taking place. India-Japan relations are at a very high level. Getting the foreign ministers and defence ministers of both countries on the same platform will give a major boost to all aspects of our relationship,” Jaiswal stated.



This will be the third iteration of the 2+2 ministerial level dialogue, with the first held in New Delhi in 2019 and the second in Tokyo in 2022. The upcoming meeting is expected to further solidify the strategic partnership between India and Japan, which has seen significant growth in recent years.

Earlier this month, External affairs minister Jaishankar emphasized the strategic convergence of interests between India and Japan, underscoring the potential for increased economic and business collaboration. He highlighted the mutual recognition of the importance of strengthening ties, especially given the growing trade relations between the two countries.

The defence cooperation between India and Japan has deepened since the signing of the Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation in 2008. This partnership has been marked by various agreements and joint exercises, including the Agreement Concerning Reciprocal Provision of Supplies and Services between their armed forces. The establishment of the 2+2 ministerial level dialogue in 2019 marked a significant milestone, with key agreements on defence equipment and technology cooperation being concluded in 2015. The reciprocal supply agreement signed in 2020 has provided additional momentum to the defense relationship.

The Joint Working Group on Defence Equipment and Technology Cooperation (JWG-DETC) has facilitated numerous meetings, along with Air Force Staff Talks and an annual dialogue between the Indian and Japanese Coast Guards. The Joint Services Staff Talks have been approved, which has further institutionalized cooperation between the two nations.

Bilateral and multilateral engagements and exercises have also increased, with the Dharma Guardian exercise focusing on counter-terrorism operations. Notably, the first bilateral field training exercise, Dharma Guardian, was conducted in Japan in 2023, alongside the inaugural air exercises, Veer Guardian 23 and Shinyuu Maitri 23. Naval cooperation has expanded through the Japan-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (JIMEX), which began in 2012 and focuses on maritime security.

In related developments, the MEA has also confirmed that the third edition of the Voice of the Global South Summit will be held virtually on Saturday. Jaiswal stated that all countries from the Global South have been invited to participate, with more details to be shared in the coming days. The summit, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of inclusive development and global unity, aims to bring together countries of the Global South to discuss common priorities and challenges.

Experts note that under India’s current regime, which marks a decade in power this year, India-Japan relations have evolved into a “Special Strategic and Global Partnership.” This partnership is anchored by personal diplomacy, shared values, and strategic convergence, with expectations that these advancements will continue as India enters PM Modi’s third term, considering Japan a reliable and indispensable partner both strategically and economically.