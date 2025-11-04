India and Israel discuss anti-terror cooperation, ways to boost trade ties

New Delhi: India and Israel on Tuesday explored ways to build a global approach of “zero tolerance” to combat terrorism and enhance cooperation in areas of trade, infrastructure and connectivity even as New Delhi hoped that the US-brokered Gaza peace plan will bring durable peace to the region.

The issues figured in talks between External Affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa’ar that came as the two sides are looking at the possibility of a visit to India by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the next couple of months.

It is learnt that the implementation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) came up for discussion in the context of boosting regional connectivity.

In his televised opening remarks at the meeting, Jaishankar said both India and Israel are facing the challenge of terrorism.

“We have stood together in testing times. And we have created a relationship with a high degree of trust and of reliability. Our two nations face a particular challenge from terrorism,” he said.

“It is essential that we work towards ensuring a global approach of zero-tolerance towards terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations.”

On his part Sa’ar, on a three-day trip to India, said Israel is confronting the “radical terror states” of Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and Houthis in Yemen.

“The eradication of Hamas’ terrorist state is at the heart of President (Donald) Trump’s plan. Hamas must be disarmed, Gaza must be demilitarised. We will not compromise on it,” he said.

Sa’ar also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support to Israel.

“We remember he was the first world leader to call Prime Minister Netanyahu after Hamas’ October 7 massacre and we won’t forget it,” he said.

In his remarks, Jaishankar, referring to the Gaza peace plan, said India has been following the developments with “very close attention”.

“We welcome the return of the hostages and the remains of those who unfortunately lost their lives. India supports the Gaza Peace Plan and hopes that it paves the way for a durable and lasting solution,” he said.

The 20-point Gaza peace plan facilitated a ceasefire in the Strip. As part of the first phase of implementation of the plan, Hamas released all the remaining hostages while Israel freed nearly hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

The two foreign ministers also deliberated on ways to expand bilateral trade.

“The recent conclusion of our bilateral investment agreement is a notable step in that direction. It is noteworthy that your ministerial colleagues dealing with agriculture, economy, tourism and finance have all visited us recently,” Jaishankar said.

India has developed many new capabilities, especially in rail, road and port infrastructure and our businesses are very keen to explore opportunities in Israel and we would certainly like to give that more attention, he added.