India and Greece agree to boost connectivity; firm up migration & mobility pact

NEW DELHI: India and Greece on Monday agreed to work towards co-production and co-development of military hardware and decided to firm up a mobility and migration pact as soon as possible with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visiting Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis holding extensive talks to impart “new energy” to the bilateral ties.



PM Modi said the two sides have common concerns and priorities in the fight against terrorism and there was a discussion in detail on how to further strengthen cooperation in this area.

In his media statement, the Prime Minister said he and Mitsotakis discussed many regional and international issues and it was agreed that all disputes and tensions should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

At a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said the two leaders discussed ways to bolster connectivity including through India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and that the private sector would be encouraged to roll out bilateral flight services.

PM Modi and Mitsotakis also discussed the ongoing developments in Europe, Kwatra said, in an oblique reference to the conflict in Ukraine.

In the talks, the two sides decided on a series of new initiatives to double bilateral trade by 2030, a target that was set during PM Modi’s visit to Greece in August last year.

India-Greece relations were elevated to ‘strategic partnership’ following PM Modi’s trip.

In his remarks, Mitsotakis said the world today is facing unprecedented challenges that require immediate and efficient action and India has a critical role to play in this.

India welcomes Greece’s active participation and positive role in the Indo-Pacific and it is a matter of happiness that the European nation has decided to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, PM Modi said. In the talks, the two sides deliberated on increasing cooperation in many areas like pharma, medical devices, technology, innovation, skill development, agriculture and space.

“Our discussions today were very meaningful and useful. It is a matter of happiness that we are rapidly moving towards the goal of doubling bilateral trade by 2030. We identified several new opportunities to give new energy and direction to our cooperation,” PM Modi said.

“With the formation of a working group in this area, we will be able to increase mutual coordination on common challenges like defence, cyber security, counter-terrorism, maritime security,” PM Modi said. He said it was agreed to link the defence industries of both the countries.

The pact would provide employment opportunities for Indians in Greece besides easing flow of students and business people between the two countries.

“We welcome Greece’s active participation and positive role in the Indo-Pacific. It is a matter of happiness that Greece has decided to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative,” he said. There has also been a resolve for cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

In his remarks, PM Modi also referred to the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and said it would make a significant contribution to the development of humanity in the long run.