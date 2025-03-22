India and EU strengthen cooperation for secure maritime environment

New Delhi: India and the European Union (EU) reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening maritime security and ensuring a safe and secure maritime environment during the 4th India-EU Maritime Security Dialogue held here in the national capital on Friday.

The high-level discussions focused on sustaining a secure maritime domain that fosters inclusive growth and global stability.

Both sides engaged in a comprehensive review of their ongoing cooperation initiatives and explored avenues to reinforce international and regional frameworks for maritime security.

The Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs), Ministry of External Affairs, while Maciej Stadejek, Director for Security and Defence Policy, European External Action Service, headed the EU delegation.

A key highlight of the dialogue was the shared emphasis on countering Illicit Maritime Activities (IMA), enhancing the protection of critical maritime infrastructure, and advancing regional capability development.

The discussions underscored the importance of capacity-building measures and cooperation in tackling emerging maritime security threats.