India and Ethiopia elevate ties to strategic partnership

Addis Ababa: India and Ethiopia on Tuesday elevated their historical ties to a strategic partnership, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali during which they discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interest.

Modi, who arrived here from Jordan on his maiden bilateral visit, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the National Palace ahead of the bilateral talks, reflecting the vibrant India-Ethiopia relations rooted in shared history and a promising future.

“We are elevating India and Ethiopia relations to a strategic partnership. This step will provide new energy, new momentum and new depth

to our ties,” Prime Minister Modi said during the delegation-level talks.

He thanked PM Ali for his support in India’s fight against terrorism. “The support of friendly countries in this struggle against terrorism holds great significance,” Modi said.

“Today, we got the opportunity to deliberate on the key aspects of our cooperation, such as economy, innovation, technology, defence, health, capacity-building and multilateral cooperation. I am pleased that today, we have decided to double the student scholarship for Ethiopia in India,” Modi said.

Modi said that India and Ethiopia have shared contact, dialogue, and exchange for thousands of years. The two countries, which are rich in languages and traditions, are symbols of unity in diversity, he added.

“Both countries are democratic powers committed to peace and the welfare of humanity. We are co-travellers and partners of the Global South. On international platforms, we have stood shoulder-to-shoulder,” he said.

The two sides signed eight MoUs/agreements, including upgrading ties to ‘Strategic Partnership’, customs cooperation, establishing data center at the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry, UN Peacekeeping

training cooperation, debt restructuring under G20, more ICCR scholarships and AI short courses for Ethiopians, and support for maternal and neonatal healthcare.