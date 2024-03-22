India and Bhutan ink several pacts, finalise rail link MoU

Thimphu: India and Bhutan solidified their bilateral ties on Friday through the exchange of multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and signed agreements spanning energy, trade, digital connectivity, space, and agriculture. Both nations finalized an MoU concerning the establishment of rail links, underscoring their commitment to enhancing connectivity.



The ceremonial exchange took place during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day state visit, where he met with his Bhutanese counterpart, Tshering Tobgay, in Thimphu. Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude for the warm reception received throughout his journey from Paro to Thimphu, highlighting the strong bonds shared between the two nations.

The two leaders held discussions on various aspects of the multi-faceted bilateral relations and “forged an understanding to further enhance cooperation in sectors such as renewable energy, agriculture, youth exchange, environment and forestry, and tourism,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

India and Bhutan enjoy long-standing and exceptional ties characterised by utmost trust, goodwill, and mutual understanding at all levels, the MEA said.

The MoU provides for the establishment of two proposed rail links between India and Bhutan, including the Kokrajhar-Gelephu rail link and Banarhat-Samtse rail link and their implementation modalities, it said.

MoU on general supply of Petroleum, Oil, Lubricants (POL) and related products from India to Bhutan provides for a list of petroleum, oil, lubricants related items.

India would facilitate its supply to Bhutan through agreed entry/exit points, the statement said.

Agreement for recognition of official control exercised by Bhutan Food And Drug Authority (BFDA) by the Food Safety and Standards Authority Of India (FSSAI) will facilitate the trade between India and Bhutan by promoting ease of doing business and reducing compliance costs on both sides.

The MoU will make the export inspection certificate issued by BFDA acceptable by FSSAI for compliance with requirements prescribed by FSSAI while exporting the products to India.

The MoU on cooperation in the field of Energy Efficiency and Energy Conservation measures aims to assist Bhutan in enhancing energy efficiency in the household sector by promoting a star labelling programme developed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency.

The MoU on cooperation in Sports and Youth would help further the people-to-people linkages between India and Bhutan by advancing linkages between sports agencies of both sides and conducting sports activities/programmes.

The MoU on cooperation concerning sharing reference standards, pharmacopoeia, vigilance and testing of medicinal products.This MoU would help further develop our close cooperation and exchange information in the field of the regulation of medicines under the respective laws and regulations of each side.

The MoU would allow for the acceptance of Indian Pharmacopoeia by Bhutan as a book of standards for medicines and supply of generic medicines at affordable prices.