INDIA alliance wants to destroy Sanatan Dharma: PM Modi

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that we are moving to become the top three economies in the world and Madhya Pradesh will play a big role in achieving this target.



The PM was addressing a public gathering after laying the foundation stone of a Rs 49,000-crore petrochemical complex at the Bina Refinery campus, Hadkal village in the Sagar district of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh along with ten other industrial projects worth Rs 1,800 crore. The Assembly elections are due in the state in November this year.

Terming the Opposition’s alliance, INDIA as ‘Ghamandia’, Modi attacked that it wants to destroy Sanatana Dharma and push the country into a thousand years’ slavery. We will have to come together and stop them with all our might, he further said.

The state will touch heights of development in the upcoming 5 years, the projects will change the picture and destiny of Bundelkhand as well as the state, and industrial development will get new energy, PM Modi said. These projects will fulfil the dreams of poor and middle-class families, he said.

The PM said that Madhya Pradesh was once among the distressed states of the country, is today reaching new heights of development.

Attacking the previous Congress governments, PM Modi said after the independence, corruption, injustice and atrocities have been prevalent in the state. There was no law and order and industry and trade were ruined but the double engine government has worked with full honesty to change the fortunes of the state, the PM said.

‘Earlier, even basic facilities like roads, water and electricity were not there. Today, development is taking place in every field at a rapid pace in every field and investors are coming here,’ PM Modi said.

On the success of G-20 summit, PM said that its credit does not go to Modi but to the 140 crores people of the country and this is the result of India’s collective power.

PM Modi further said that during the Azadi Ka Amrut Kaal, every Indian has taken a pledge for the development of the country, but to achieve this, it is necessary to be self-reliant.

The project will be helpful in making India self-reliant in this sector and will give new heights of development to the entire Bundelkhand region, providing employment opportunities to farmers, small entrepreneurs and a large number of youth, the PM also said.

Service to the public is Modi’s guarantee and it is being fulfilled continuously by providing all pucca houses, toilets, food, free treatment, bank accounts, gas connection.

‘The price of gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs 200 on Rakshabandhan. Now the Central Government has decided that 75 lakh more sisters will be given free gas connections,’ he added.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that the historic success of G-20 summit under the leadership of PM Modi has proved our country’s respect increased in the entire world. “We also salute our scientists and the PM for the success of Chandrayaan and we are now moving towards the sun,’ CM Chouhan said.