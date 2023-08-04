INDIA alliance parties to address Manipur issue during Delhi Bill debate

New Delhi: After weeks of heated debates and sparring, the INDIA alliance parties have confirmed their intention to raise the issue of Manipur violence during the discussion on the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, scheduled for Monday in the Rajya Sabha.



The opposition like-minded parties have also demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Manipur issue. In response, the government has agreed that both Houses will conduct a discussion under Rule 167, with a “matter of public interest” resolution to be moved on the final day of the ongoing Monsoon Session. However, the INDIA alliance has pressed for a debate on Tuesday. According to Trinamool Rajya Sabha member Derek O’Brien, “The INDIA alliance will find ways to expose the Modi government within the rules of Parliament, focusing on the Manipur situation while discussing the Delhi Bill.”

In a significant development, the government has decided to abandon its stance of holding a Short Duration Discussion under Rule 176, agreeing instead to conduct the discussion under Rule 167 as suggested by the opposition. The move is seen as a step towards finding a “middle ground” between the government and opposition parties.

The number of notices demanding a discussion on the Manipur issue under Rule 267 has decreased from 60 on Tuesday to 37 on Thursday.

The declining number of notices indicates a possible inclination among the opposition corridor to participate in the discussion under Rule 167.

Opposition leaders have expressed concerns that the central government may be using the ongoing protests to push through several important Bills without proper debate and scrutiny. They fear that the Rajya Sabha might not have enough opportunities to discuss crucial matters. Nevertheless, they have confirmed their commitment to draft the resolution in consultation with the government on the Manipur issue, showing a willingness to work together on resolving the matter.

The Manipur violence issue has been a subject of contention, with various parties seeking ways to address the concerns and find a resolution. By tying the issue to the discussion on the Delhi Bill, the INDIA alliance parties aim to bring attention to the matter at a national level, while the opposition hopes to hold the government accountable and seek justice for the affected in Manipur.

As the Monsoon Session progresses, all eyes will be on the Rajya Sabha to witness how the discussions unfold and whether the ‘middle ground’ of Rule 167 can pave the way for constructive dialogue and resolution on the Manipur issue.