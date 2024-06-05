INDIA alliance makes a comeback in several Hindi heartland states

New Delhi: The INDIA alliance made a major comeback in several politically crucial Hindi heartland states on Tuesday with its constituent Samajwadi Party registering a significant resurgence in Uttar Pradesh and the bloc making steady headway in Rajasthan, Bihar, Haryana and Jharkhand.



However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP-led alliance is set to retain power for a third consecutive term but not with an overwhelming majority as predicted by various exit polls.

According to results and trends, the National Democratic Alliance is set to get 291 Lok Sabha seats while the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) is expected to have a tally of 234.

The most unexpected performance put up by the INDIA was in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh where Samajwadi Party has won in 30 seats and was marching ahead in seven more while Congress came out victorious in six constituencies.

The BJP won in 29 seats and is leading in four while its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal won in two constituencies and Apna Dal (Soneylal) and Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) came out victorious in one each.

The opposition bloc’s performance in Uttar Pradesh is being seen as a big surprise for the BJP that had almost swept the polls in 2014 with a stunning performance of coming out victorious in 71 seats and held its ground in 2019 by winning 62.

In 2019, the Samajwadi Party won in five seats, Congress in one and Bahujan Samaj Party in 10.

The Indian alliance also made significant gains in Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and Jharkhand but could not spring a surprise in Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh.

In Rajasthan, BJP won in 14 seats, while Congress came out victorious in eight while CPI(M), Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and Bharat Adivasi Party scored one seat each.

The BJP had won all the 25 seats in the 2019 polls.

The INDIA alliance also made inroads into Bihar with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) winning in two seats and marching ahead in two more while Congress emerged victorious in three seats and CPI(ML) in two seats.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won in 26 seats with BJP scoring 10 and ahead in two, JD(U) winning in 11 and ahead in 1 and Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas)

winning four and ahead in

one seat.