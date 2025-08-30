‘India-Africa tops 5 trading partners’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that while emphasising on interests of developing countries at a time when the world is turning its attention to the Global South, there is a growing need for cooperation and partnership to achieve collective development.

Chief Minister Saini was addressing the 20th India-Africa Business Conclave 2025, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), at the Taj Palace in New Delhi today.

He emphasised that global challenges can only be addressed through the unity of the Global South. Reflecting this vision, India and Africa are working together to build a future rooted in mutual trust and cooperation, driven by technology and inclusive prosperity. The relationship between India and Africa goes beyond business; it is also deeply connected through shared historical and cultural values.

The Chief Minister said that bilateral trade between India and Africa has increased from US$ 25 billion in 2006 to over US$ 83 billion today, reflecting the deepening economic engagement and expanding opportunities between the two regions. India now ranks among Africa’s top five trading partners. This growing partnership spans multiple dimensions, including trade, investment, technology, value chains, and development cooperation.

Saini said that India’s partnership with Africa is steadily expanding across key sectors such as energy, healthcare, digital public goods, skill development, agriculture, and education. He added that, in collaboration with the CII, business leaders, policymakers, and industry experts are coming together to exchange ideas and chart a new course for future cooperation.