India, Africa face common threats like terrorism: Army chief Pande

Pune: India and Africa face common threats like terrorism and violent extremism and the collective experience can help to prepare better to deal with emerging security challenges, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the conclave of Army chiefs, General Pande also stressed that collaborative approach in defence manufacturing will be a win-win situation for India-Africa cooperation.

He said 25 partner nations are participating in the current edition of the AFINDEX military exercise which concludes on Wednesday.

“Our collective experience can help us to better prepare for the emerging security threats,” the chief said.

He said many African armies have experience operating in difficult and challenging environments and can offer valuable insights into their tactics, techniques and procedures.