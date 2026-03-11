India actively promoting AVGC sector: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised that India is actively promoting the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) sector as part of the country’s transition towards an innovation-driven economy.



Inaugurating a webinar, the Prime Minister encouraged educational institutions to strengthen industry collaboration and research-driven learning so that campuses evolve into centres of innovation and industry engagement, enabling students to gain real-world exposure and strengthening the national skill ecosystem.

Speaking at the event, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that the government has established the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) on the lines of premier institutions like IIT, IIM and AIIMS.

The institute includes high-tech model laboratories that are considered among the best globally, comparable to leading facilities in the world.

He said the institute will provide high-quality education and professional training to young people in emerging areas of the creative, media and technology sectors.

Vaishnaw also noted that Doordarshan has launched a “Creators’ Corner”, providing content creators with an opportunity to showcase their work, earn revenue and reach audiences across the country as well as globally.

In the closing session of the post-budget webinar, the I&B minister emphasised the growing importance of the creator economy in providing a democratic platform for citizens to showcase India’s vibrant culture and creativity.

He highlighted the role of technology in transforming the media and entertainment sector and noted that the expertise of the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) will be leveraged to support the establishment of Content Creator Labs across the country.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) organised a break-out session on “AVGC Content Creator Labs in Schools and Colleges” as part of the post-budget webinar titled “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas - Fulfilling Aspirations of People: Education, Skills and University Townships” on Monday.

The session deliberated on the implementation roadmap for establishing AVGC Content Creator Labs (CCLs) in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 higher educational institutions, as announced in the Union Budget 2026-27.

The session also featured a keynote address by Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of I&B, who highlighted the importance of building a robust ecosystem to nurture creative talent and position India as a global leader in the AVGC sector.

During the deliberations, participants emphasised that the establishment of content creator labs in schools and colleges will create structured pathways for students to explore careers in animation, gaming, VFX and digital storytelling, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) and its focus on multidisciplinary learning, creativity and design thinking.