India achieves milestones in tourism development

New Delhi: The Government on Wednesday declared that 18.89 million international tourists arrived in India in 2023, alongside 9.52 million foreign tourist.

Domestic tourism also reached a remarkable milestone, with 2,509 million visits recorded.

The foreign exchange earnings from tourism surged to Rs 2,31,927 crore, underscoring the sector’s pivotal role in the nation’s economy.

Further, India’s tourism sector witnessed significant achievements in 2024, with the Ministry of Tourism implementing a series of landmark initiatives and recording impressive growth in both domestic and international tourist arrivals.

The ministry also informed that it launched several new initiatives to strengthen India’s position as a global tourism destination.

Starting with the “Chalo India” campaign, aimed at engaging the Indian diaspora as ambassadors of Incredible India. The campaign offered one lakh free e-visas to foreign tourists, further encouraging inbound tourism. Additionally, the Incredible India Content Hub was unveiled to provide the global travel and tourism industry with high-quality content promoting India as a must-visit destination.

The ‘Paryatan Mitra and Paryatan Didi’ initiative was introduced to empower locals in key tourist destinations as ambassadors to enhance tourist experiences while promoting employment and community engagement.

Another notable initiative was the nationwide ‘Dekho Apna Desh People’s Choice 2024’ poll, which invited citizens to identify their most preferred

tourist attractions for future development under the government’s mission for a developed India by 2047 (Viksit Bharat@2047).

To ensure holistic development of iconic tourist destinations, the Ministry approved 40 projects worth Rs 3,295.76 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

The revamped Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme focused on sustainable and responsible tourism, with 34 projects worth Rs 793.20 crore sanctioned for destination-centric development. The PRASHAD scheme also saw 48 projects worth Rs 1,646.99 crore approved, with 23 completed.

The government also avouched for efforts to enhance infrastructure were bolstered through the completion of 75 projects under the ‘Swadesh Darshan’ Scheme and 38 projects under the Assistance to Central Agencies Scheme.

The Ministry also announced a ‘Challenge-Based Destination Development’ initiative, focusing on thematic tourism categories such as spiritual tourism, ecotourism, and heritage sites.

Tourism ministry also said that the outgoing year 2024 also highlighted centre’s commitment to promoting its diverse cultural and natural heritage globally.

The ministry organised a grand ‘Bharat Parv’ event as part of the Republic Day celebrations, showcasing

India’s rich diversity through thematic pavilions, cultural performances, and local artisanal products.

The 12th International Tourism Mart, held in Kaziranga, Assam, brought attention to the immense potential of the North Eastern region.

On World Tourism Day, celebrated with the theme ‘Tourism and Peace’, dignitaries including the Vice President of India highlighted the sector’s role in fostering harmony and development.

In a step towards globalising Indian hospitality education, the ministry facilitated Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between eight leading hospitality chains and 21 Institutes of Hotel Management.

This initiative aims to bridge skill gaps and ensure high-quality services for tourists.

Sustainability remained a central focus, with 36 villages recognised as winners in the Best Tourism Villages Competition 2024.

These villages exemplify community-driven tourism and sustainable practices.

As India charts its course towards becoming a global tourism leader, centre claimed that these initiatives reflect the Government’s

unwavering commitment to creating world-class infrastructure, promoting sustainable tourism, and showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage to the world.