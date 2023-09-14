‘India a leader in child & gender responsive budgeting’

UNICEF India representative Cynthia McCaffrey has said the country is being looked upon as a leader in child and gender-responsive budgeting, especially in South Asia.

She hailed India and Madhya Pradesh for making great progress in making plans and budgets child-responsive.

‘Child responsive budgeting is a strategy to integrate national and state development plans and budgets with child rights commitments. India today is looked upon as a leader in child and gender-responsive budgeting, especially in South Asia,’ McCaffrey said.

She was addressing the conference on evidence-based social and economic development organised by AIGGPA.