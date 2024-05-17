INDI Alliance in electoral fray to create instability, says Modi

BARABANKI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday targeted the Opposition INDIA bloc, saying they are in the fray to create instability while the BJP-NDA alliance is dedicated to national interest. Asserting that his government is going to score a hat-trick, Modi said in the new government, he has to take many big decisions for the poor, youth, women and farmers, and for that he has come here to seek the blessings of the people of Barabanki and Mohanlalganj.



Addressing an election rally, Modi said, “Today, on one side there is the BJP-NDA alliance dedicated to the national interest and on the other side, the INDI Alliance is in the field to create instability in the country. As the elections progress, these INDI alliance people have started collapsing like a pack of cards,” Modi said. Modi Friday took a jibe at the Congress saying its aim is to win just 50 seats so that it could save its “honour”, and he also mocked Rahul Gandhi for contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Rae Bareli instead of Amethi which he lost to the BJP’s Smriti Irani in 2019. Addressing an election rally here, the prime minister also claimed that INDIA bloc has been defeated in the first four phases of elections itself and its “disappointed” workers have now stopped leaving their homes for poll-related activities. Modi said he had predicted that Rahul Gandhi would not dare to contest from Amethi and this has turned out to be true. “The further news is that to save its honour, the Congress has now launched Mission 50. The target of the Congress is to get 50 seats in the entire country by any means,” he said. The Congress recorded its worst-ever performance in the Lok Sabha polls in 2014, winning just 44 seats. Its performance improved slightly in 2019 when it won 52 seats.

Taking a swipe at the SP and the Congress, Modi said, “The dreams of ‘panja’ (Congress’s poll symbol) and ‘cycle’ (SP’s poll symbol) have shattered ‘khata-khat, khata-khat’. Now they are planning for post-June 4 as to who should be blamed for the defeat ‘khata-khat, khata-khat’. And, someone was telling me that tickets for foreign trips have also been booked ‘khata-khat, khata-khat’.” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has used the phrase “Khata-khat khata-khat” to claim that a fixed stipend would flow into the accounts of poor women if his party comes to power.

“All the qualities of the Congress and the SP match with each other. They both are dedicated to ‘parivarvaad’ (dynastic politics). Both are in politics for corruption. They can do anything to please their vote bank. Both (of them) promote criminals and mafia, and both, the SP-Congress, are equally sympathetic to terrorists,” Modi said.