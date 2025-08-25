Increase women's representation within Cong's organisational structure: Kharge urges party leaders

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday stressed that the post of district presidents held great importance in the party and urged party leaders to increase the representation of women, who account for 50 per cent of the population.

Addressing a meeting of observers for the appointment of District Congress Committee presidents in Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab and Uttarakhand under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan (organisation rejuvenation campaign), he also urged the workers to take forward the campaign of 'vote chori' launched by Rahul Gandhi to the grassroots level across the country.

In a post on X, Kharge shared pictures of the meeting of observers held at Indira Bhawan here.

The meeting was attended by senior leaders, including PCC presidents and in-charges of AICC in the states mentioned above.

"The position of District President holds great importance in the Congress organisation. Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji, Govind Vallabh Pant Ji, (former) Karnataka chief minister Gundu Rao, Minister Dharam Singh, have served in the position of District President. I myself became a District President while serving as a Minister.

"We must increase the representation of half the population, bring them into the mainstream by giving them responsibilities," Kharge said in his post.

"In Bihar, Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA alliance's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' is receiving full support from the people.

"We must take our fight further and give the message to the people," the Congress president said, using a Hindi couplet to stress the point.

As part of the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, the Congress aims to bring in decentralisation within the party and empower District Congress Committees to take critical political and organisational decisions independently.