Increase in stoppage time of 4 pairs of trains at Ara station

hajipur: The Railway administration is increasing the stoppage time of 04 pairs of trains from 02 minutes to 05 minutes at Ara station of Danapur division

from 25 January, 2023 for the convenience of the passengers, the details of which are as follows:

Train number 12391 Rajgir-New Delhi Shramjeevi Express will arrive at Ara station at 11:23 hours and depart at 11:28 hours.

Train number 12392 New Delhi - Rajgir Shramjeevi Express will arrive at Ara station at 06:03 hours and depart at 06:08 hours.

Train number 12142 Patliputra-Lokmanya Tilak Express will arrive at Ara station at 11.51 hours and depart at 11.56 hours.