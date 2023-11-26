Increase in milk, egg, meat production in 2022-23: Report

GUWAHATI: Production of milk, egg and meat has significantly increased in 2022-23 over the past five years, though wool output during the same period has witnessed a negative growth, says a report released by Union minister Parshottam Rupala here on Sunday. The Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics 2023 report, which was released by the Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying during National Milk Day event here, is based on the Animal Integrated Sample Survey (March 2022 to February 2023).



The survey is conducted across the country in three seasons, summer (March-June), monsoon (July-October) and winter (November-February).

The country’s total milk production is estimated at 230.58 million tonnes in 2022-23, registering a growth of 22.81 per cent compared to the figures of 2018-19 when the output was 187.75 million tonnes.

According to the report, the production increased by 3.83 per cent in 2022-23 over the estimates of 2021-22. The annual growth rates in the past few years were 6.47 per cent in 2018-19, 5.69 per cent in 2019-20, 5.81 per cent in 2020-21 and 5.77 per cent in 2021-22.

In terms of annual growth rate (AGR), Karnataka with 8.76 per cent topped the list, followed by West Bengal (8.65 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (6.99 per cent) over the previous year.