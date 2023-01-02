Increase facilities at Mata Kaushalya Temple: Baghel

raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed the chief secretary to increase the facilities for the devotees arriving at Mata Kaushalya Temple located in Chandkhuri. The Chief Minister also tweeted that it is pleasant and has been encouraging devotees to turn up in large numbers at the Mata Kaushalya Temple on the occasion of the New Year.



The Chief Minister sent a special team to Kaushalya Mata Mandir at Chandkhuri to inquire about the facilities available for the devotees. In view of the demand of the devotees, Baghel has directed the chief secretary to provide the facilities like road widening, street lights, and vehicle parking space outside the temple as well.

Upon surveying, it came to be known that the feet of the devotees get sun burnt due to the hot stones in the temple premises during summer, and for this, the floor will be coated with a heat resistance paint.

Arrangements will also be made for the construction of tin shed to provide shelter for devotees in the rainy season. Instructions have also been given to install filtered water coolers inside and outside the temple to provide drinking water for devotees.

Situated in the middle of the pond,the idols of Lord Vishnu and sheshnaag portraying the incident of samudr manthan will be made even more attractive. Instructions were also given to prepare a grand garden for devotees as soon as they enter the temple premises.