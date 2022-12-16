Increase Ex-Gratia Fund By Rs 10l For Soldiers: Parl Panel

New Delhi: Highlighting the issue of the welfare of war widows, on Thursday, a parliamentary standing committee suggested creating a separate department within the Ministry of Defence (MoD) exclusively responsible for the welfare of 'veer naris' and next of kins (NoKs) so that the various issues pertaining to them could be closely examined in a more focused manner.



The Standing Committee on Defence, in its report 31st report on 'Assessment of welfare measures available to war widows/families in armed forces' also recommended seriously considering increasing the ex-gratia fund by Rs 10 lakh in each of the extant categories of death of the soldier that would make the minimum amount under any category to Rs 35 lakh and maximum Rs 55 lakh.

The panel also stated that various services meant for the welfare of 'veer-nari' and NoKs are presently administered and are placed under the jurisdiction of the Department of ExServicemen Welfare.

"There is no exclusively dedicated department/office or designated officers in the ministry to look after and intervene for the welfare measures of the families of martyred soldiers," it said, adding that accurate estimation of the number of beneficiaries and regular updation of the database would facilitate proper implementation of schemes and the attainment of desired objectives.

However, the Parliamentary panel also opined that a financial grant is helpful in providing a reasonable and respectful life to the family members of the soldier as the loss of life of a soldier cannot be evaluated in monetary terms.

Since the soldier lays down his life in the service to the nation, the Committee desired that there has to be uniformity to the extent possible in payment of ex-gratia funds by state governments and the argument of federal structure should not come in the way, it said.

Therefore, the committee, in no unequivocal terms, recommended that requisite measures be initiated and should be put in place for sensitizing state Governments to bring more uniformity in granting ex-gratia funds for families of martyred soldiers.

The Committee also recommended a re-look at the criteria of 'veer nari' being unmarried for employment eligibility. The panel has also recommended that a suitable mechanism should be formulated to ensure that at least eligible and willing 'veer-nari' or NoK be given either employment or a resettlement option in the shortest time period possible.