Increase activity of youth clubs to boost yogashalas: Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has directed the officers to increase the activity of youth clubs in running yogashalas/vyayamashalas in rural areas, and for this, the Rural Development Department should immediately map villages having registered youth clubs.



The chief minister was presiding over a review meeting of various departments regarding the construction, transfer and maintenance of Yogashalas/Vyayamashalas here Tuesday.

Home, Health and AYUSH Minister Anil Vij was also present during the meeting.

In the meeting, the CM was informed that in the first phase, 1,000 yogashalas/vyayamashalas are to be constructed, of which the construction work of 729 has been completed. 648 yoga assistants have been appointed who are imparting yoga training to the people.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal directed the officers to make a category of yogashalas/vyayamashala so that they can be evaluated and the concept of ‘adarsh vyayamashala’ can be realised. He said that the objective of this scheme is to connect the rural youth with traditional sports.