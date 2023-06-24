Income verification complaints to be settled in 2 months: Hry CM

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Friday that the complaints of citizens received regarding income verification being done under Parivar Pehchan Patra will be resolved in the next two months.



For this, Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) have been given overriding power to update the income entered in the PPP by verifying the income on the basis of documents, said Khattar, who is also the Chairman, of Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority (HPPA), while presiding over the 5th meeting of the Authority, held here. Deputy Chairperson, B.K Gairola also remained present on this occasion.

Khattar also directed the officers concerned that for data updation related to PPP, joint training of concerned stakeholders, including the Additional Deputy Commissioners should be conducted so that the work of data updation could be completed as soon as possible.

The Chief Minister was apprised that till now more than 67 lakh families are registered with PPP and various options have been created to ease the process of verification, correction module, grievance redressal etc and to facilitate the applicant to get the benefits of government schemes.

Later, interacting with the media persons after the meeting, the Chief Minister said that Parivar Pehchan Patra is an ambitious scheme of the state government and Haryana is the first state to have started such a unique initiative. Due to this, citizens are getting the benefits of more than 500 schemes and services of the government.