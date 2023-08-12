Income limit under Ayushman Bharat Yojana increases from Rs 1.80L to Rs 3 lakh per annum

Chandigarh: While giving a big gift to the people of the state on the occasion of August 15, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced to increase the income limit under Ayushman Bharat Yojana from Rs 1.80 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per annum.



Besides, he also announced that from now onwards, the Block Development and Panchayats Officers (BDPOs) will have to keep the record of Panchayats in the state. Earlier, the record of Panchayats used to be maintained by the Gram Sachiv only.

The Chief Minister made these announcements during the Jan Samvad programme at Bakana village in Yamunanagar district on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said that for making Ayushman cards, the portal would be opened for one month. With this announcement, 8 lakh new families are expected to be included in the scheme. He said that families whose annual income is less than Rs 1.80 lakh will not have to pay any premium but families whose annual income is more than Rs 1.80 lakh and less than Rs 3 lakh will have to pay an annual premium of Rs 1,500 only.

The Chief Minister said that the number of families getting free treatment facility upto Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat Chirayu Haryana Yojana will be around Rs 38 lakh, adding that the state government has so far spent Rs 500 crore under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. In several ways, the Jan Samvad programme has proved to be a boon for the people. The programme has brought a ray of hope to those people who had to make frequent rounds to government offices to get their names included in the Old Age Samman Allowance Scheme.

On the directions of the Chief Minister, a special counter was set up during the programme, where the officials of the concerned department remained present and by verifying the data of the Parviar Pehchan Patra (PPP), made a certificate on the spot regarding inclusion of name in the Old Age Samman Allowance Scheme. Subsequently, the Chief Minister himself handed over the certificates to the beneficiaries. In the programme on Saturday, the CM handed over certificates to Maya Ram Saini, Nasibo Devi, Manga Ram and Anju Bala of Bakana village. Besides, he also gave a gift of BPL ration cards to Prithvi Singh, Prito, Premchand, Shikla and Shakti. Earlier, during the programme, the Chief Minister distributed tri-cycles and hearing aids to Divyangjans.