Incidents like Nepal cannot happen in India: Rijiju

Dehradun: Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stressed that incidents like Nepal cannot happen in India because the character and Constitution of the country are different from the rest of the world.

“People who do not understand India say that a coup, military rule or a civilian revolt can happen in this country, too. But I am very sure that such incidents can never happen in India,” he said, while citing examples of the erstwhile Soviet Union and neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Speaking at ‘Sparsh Himalaya Mahotsav 2025’ here on Monday, Rijiju cited two reasons for this: first, the character of India is very different from the world where rule-abiding religious people live; second, the Constitution, which was prepared in two years and 11 months after a lengthy debate on every subject,

“is very beautiful.”