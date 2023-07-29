Incessant rains cause waterlogging in Jaipur

Incessant rainfall hit normal life in Jaipur where many areas faced waterlogging on Saturday.

Rains have been pounding the district since Friday night, leaving many areas around Sikar Road and Jal Mahal submerged.

People faced problems due to accumulation of water in many other low-lying areas and roads. Rainwater accumulated on Tonk Road, SMS Hospital premises, B2 Bypass, Jawahar Nagar, Vidyadhar Nagar among others.

Rainwater entered the basement of the government hospital in Gangauri Bazar.

Waterlogging led to traffic jams on several roads including the Jaipur-Ajmer highway.

Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas visited several rains-hit areas in the city and gave necessary directions to officials. State Disaster Response Force commandant Rajkumar Gupta said SDRF teams were alert and engaged in rescue and relief works in different areas.