Inaugurates Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya

AYODHYA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya on Saturday. The newly unveiled airport, constructed at a cost exceeding Rs 1450 crore, serves as a pivotal link connecting pilgrims and tourists worldwide to the recently constructed Lord Ram temple.



The state-of-the-art terminal, spanning an expansive 6,500 square metres, is equipped to handle approximately 10 lakh passengers annually in its initial phase. Adorning the Terminal Building’s facade is the distinctive temple architecture, reflecting the grandeur of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Internally, the terminal is adorned with local art, paintings, and murals vividly illustrating the life of Bhagwan Shri Ram.

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the Ayodhya airport’s terminal incorporates several sustainable features, including an insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, fountains in landscaping, a water treatment plant, a sewage treatment plant, and a solar power plant. These features collectively contribute to the airport’s pursuit of a GRIHA 5-star rating.