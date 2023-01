In view of NI work, four trains to be operated through diverted route

hajipur: Due to NI work for doubling and electronic interlocking at Anpara-Kareila Road-Mirchadhuri stations of Dhanbad division, 04 trains will be operated through a diverted route.



Train No. 11447 Jabalpur-Howrah Shaktipunj Express leaving Jabalpur on January 17 and 18, 2023 will be operated via the diverted route Katni South-Prayagraj Chhivki-DDU-Dehri on Sone-Garhwa Road. Train No. 11448 Howrah-Jabalpur Shaktipunj Express leaving Howrah on anuary 17 and 18, 2023 will be operated via the diverted route Garhwa Road-Dehri on Sone-DDU-Prayagraj Chheoki-Katni South.

Train No. 19413 Ahmedabad-Kolkata Express leaving Ahmedabad on January 18 will be diverted via Katni Mudwara- Katni-Satna-Prayagraj Chheoki-DDU-Dehri On Sone-Garhwa Road.

Train No. 13026 Bhopal-Howrah Express leaving Bhopal on 18.01.2023 will be diverted via Katni Mudwara- Katni-Satna-Prayagraj Chhivki-DDU-Dehri on Sone-Garhwa Road.