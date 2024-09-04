In UP, failure to disclose assets results in withholding of Aug salary of 2.44L employees

Lucknow: The salaries of 2.44 lakh state employees who failed to disclose their assets by the August 31 deadline have been withheld, following strict instructions from the Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh.



The directive mandated that all the state government employees submit details of their movable and immovable assets on the Manav Sampada portal by the end of August. Despite the warning, only 71 percent of the state’s 8.46 lakh employees complied with the order.

The Chief Secretary, in a government order issued on August 17, emphasised that salary disbursement for the month of August would only be made to employees who had submitted their asset details by the stipulated deadline. “As of August 31, only 6.02 lakh employees had fulfilled this requirement,” a government official said.

Among the departments, employees from the textile, sainik welfare, energy, sports, agriculture, and women welfare departments were most compliant in disclosing their assets. However, the education department saw the highest number of employees who failed to meet the deadline, with the basic education, higher education, medical health, industrial development, and revenue departments performing worst in this regard. At the time the order was issued on August 17, a mere 15 percent of state employees, totaling 1.31 lakh, had registered their assets on the portal. However, a significant increase was observed between August 20 and 31, with the compliance rate rising to 71 per cent.

A senior government official confirmed that the order to withhold salaries of non-compliant employees has already been implemented. The official stressed that all departments are required to ensure strict adherence to this directive.

In a related development, the home department has requested additional time for its personnel to submit their asset details. The Director General of Police (DGP) headquarters sent a letter to the appointment department, citing festivals and ongoing police recruitment exams as reasons for the delay. The department is hopeful that the deadline will be extended to accommodate their personnel. According to government sources, the withheld salaries will only be released once the concerned employees submit their asset details. Upon receipt of the required information, the respective departments will make a decision on salary disbursement after consulting with the government. Agencies