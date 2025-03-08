In two separate incidents, Jaguar fighter jet crashes; AN-32 aircraft crash-lands

Chandigarh/New Delhi: In two incidents on a single day involving Indian Air Force’s aircraft, a Jaguar fighter jet crashed shortly after taking off from the Ambala airbase in Haryana, while an AN-32 transport plane crash-landed in West Bengal’s Bagdogra. In both incidents, the air crew ejected safely, according to officials.

While the Jaguar aircraft crashed after encountering a technical snag, the reason behind the crash-landing of the AN-32 plane is not immediately known. “A Jaguar aircraft of the IAF crashed at Ambala, during a routine training sortie today, after encountering system malfunction. The pilot manoeuvred the aircraft away from any habitation on the ground before ejecting safely,” the IAF said in a brief statement. It said an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. The crash took place at around 3.45 pm. The aircraft had taken off from the Ambala airbase, according to officials.

Police officials said the pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from any habitation on the ground, and there was no loss of life or injury reported to anyone on the ground. The aircraft fell in a hilly forest area near Raipur Rani in Haryana’s Panchkula district “The IAF aircraft crashed in the hilly terrain of Panchkula district (near Morni hills). The pilot ejected safely,” SHO of the Raipur Rani Police Station in Panchkula district told PTI over the phone.

In a separate incident, an AN-32 transport aircraft of the IAF crash-landed in Bagdogra, officials said. The crew of the AN-32 aircraft are safe, and the aircraft is being recovered from the site, they said. The AN-32 is a Russian-origin aircraft.