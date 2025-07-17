In touch with local authorities in Yemen to resolve issue: MEA on Nimisha Priya case

New Delhi: India on Thursday said it is in touch with local authorities in Yemen as well as with certain friendly nations in finding a solution to the case of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row. Priya's execution was scheduled for July 16 but it was postponed. The nurse, hailing from Kollengode in Kerala's Palakkad district, has been found guilty of murdering a Yemeni citizen in July, 2017.

"This is a sensitive matter and the government of India has been offering all possible assistance in the case," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing. "We have provided legal assistance and appointed a lawyer to assist the family. We have also arranged regular consular visits and been in constant touch with the local authorities and the family members to resolve the issue," he said. This included concerted efforts in recent days to seek more time for the family of Priya to reach a mutually agreeable solution with the other party, he said. "We continue to closely follow the matter and render all possible assistance. We are also in touch with some friendly governments," Jaiswal said.