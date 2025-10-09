In Swadeshi push, Amit Shah makes a switch to Zoho Mail

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah have made the move to a new official email address, announcing his transition to Zoho Mail for all official communication in the future.

Shah posted on X: “Hello everyone, I have migrated to Zoho Mail. Please note the change in my email id. My new email id is [[email protected]] (mail to:[email protected]). For future communications by mail, please use the above address. Thank you for your kind attention.”

The move marks a shift towards utilising the Indian email service provider Zoho Mail, which aligns with the government’s larger focus on encouraging home-grown digital platforms and protecting data through domestically developed technology.

Zoho Mail, a Chennai-developed product of Zoho Corporation, is popular for its secure, ad-free email hosting and business communication services. The service has been widely used by numerous organizations and professionals in pursuit of data sovereignty and privacy in India.

Shah’s decision to make the shift to Zoho Mail has made waves online with much praise for the move as a gesture towards encouraging Indian technology firms in alignment with the government’s “Vocal for Local” and “Digital India” schemes. The announcement by the Home Minister also acts as an official notification for officials, stakeholders to use the new Zoho Mail address.