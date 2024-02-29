In southern push, PM unveils major projects, slams Oppn

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled development projects worth more than Rs 17,000 crore across various sectors on Wednesday, concluding his two-day visit to the significant southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. During his visit, Modi not only emphasized the progress of Tamil Nadu but also advocated strongly for the BJP ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Tamil Nadu is writing a ‘new chapter of progress,’ and due to the Centre’s efforts, modern connectivity in the state is ‘on a new high’, Modi said after inaugurating the projects.

Apart from giving a strong infra push, Modi also launched political attack against the opposition parties, and asserted that the earlier UPA regime was not ‘bothered’ about Tamil Nadu’s progress.

During his back-to-back events in these states, which together account for 59 Lok Sabha seats and historically have been unwelcoming to the BJP, Modi asserted his party’s commitment to delivering for the people of the southern region. Modi’s visit, strategically timed just months before the Lok Sabha polls, reflects the BJP’s concerted efforts to gain traction in the southern states, where its presence, aside from Karnataka, has been limited.

Over the past few months, the Prime Minister has made multiple visits to these states, combining official engagements with temple visits and public appearances.

On Wednesday, Modi laid the foundation stone for various development projects, including a new launch complex for ISRO and the outer harbour container terminal for VO Chidambaranar Port. He also flagged off India’s first indigenous green hydrogen waterway vessel and inaugurated projects in the rail sector.

Furthermore, Modi launched scathing attacks on the Congress and DMK, accusing them of fostering divisions within society and resorting to divisive tactics.

Referring to the recent walkout by DMK MPs during a parliamentary discussion on the Ayodhya Shri Ram temple, Modi accused the party of displaying contempt for people’s faith. He also criticized the DMK for allegedly disregarding the nation’s achievements in the space sector.

Modi’s visit included engagements in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, where he attended public rallies and official functions. Notably, he announced the names of the four IAF pilots selected as astronaut-designates for the country’s inaugural human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan, bestowing upon them the prestigious ‘astronaut wings’ at an event held at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) near Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.