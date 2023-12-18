In RS, INDIA bloc loses half its strength; one-third in LS

NEW DELHI: Opposition INDIA bloc lost almost half its strength in Rajya Sabha and one-third in Lok Sabha as 78 MPs in total were suspended on Monday for unruly behaviour and disregarding the directions of the Chair.



The INDIA bloc has 95 MPs in Rajya Sabha of which 45 were suspended on Monday.

Their another MP, AAP’s Sanjay Singh, is behind bars in the Delhi liquor policy case and stands already s

uspended.

In the Lok Sabha on the other hand, the Opposition bloc has a total strength of 133 MPs of whom 46, or around on-third, stand suspended. The 46 include 33 suspended on Monday and 13 earlier.

After the suspension of most of their leaders, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will now have to spearhead the alliance’s attack in Rajya Sabha and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar, CPI-M’s floor leader Elamaram Kareem and DMK floor leader Tiruchi Siva will also have to lead the Opposition charge along with Kharge in the upper house, as others stand suspended.

Congress whip in lower house Ravneet Singh Bittu and leaders like Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari will have to lead the Opposition party’s charge now in the absence of other leaders.

In Rajya Sabha, among the 34 suspended for the remainder of the session, 12 MPs are from the Congress.

The suspension triggered a political slugfest with Opposition members terming the action “murder of democracy” and BJP leader and union minister Piyush Goyal claiming that the action was necessary as the Opposition MPs insulted the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman.