In queue for Cabinet, Vikramditya throws weight behind Himachal CM

Shimla: In queue for a ministerial berth, Vikramditya Singh, MLA (Shimla Rural) has thrown his weight behind Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and asserted that Rahul Gandhi has asked for a close coordination between the government and party.

"During Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was attended by all MLAs including Chief Minister Sukhu and PCC president Pratibha Singh, Rahul Gandhi had expressed happiness over the formation of the Congress government. He asked all MLAs to work as a team to fulfil the promises made with the people who have voted the party to power," Vikramaditya Singh told a press conference at Holly-Lodge, his private bungalow.

After the Congress's victory Pratibha Singh, his mother and wife of former CM, had staked claim for the Chief Ministerial post to uphold the legacy of Virbhadra Singh.

The party high command, however, decided to go with Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, who enjoyed majority MLAs support.

It is understood the party's central observers assured Cabinet position to Vikramaditya Singh but did not accept the demand for making him the Deputy Chief Minister. In reply to a question about delayed Cabinet expansion, Vikramaditya Singh said the Cabinet formation was the sole prerogative of the Chief Minister and hoped that he will try to strike a balance between the regions, caste, and age when undertaking the expansion.