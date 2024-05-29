In Punjab, drug problem exists even today, increasing, says Rahul Gandhi

Chandigarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the drug problem in Punjab “exists even today and is increasing”, and called for strict action against the menace.



Gandhi is the second senior Congress leader to raise the issue of the drug problem in Punjab, which is ruled by the AAP government, after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Addressing a poll rally in favour of Congress’ Ludhiana candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring in Ludhiana’s Dakha, Gandhi also spoke about his party’s poll promises, including the Mahalakshmi scheme, loan waiver for farmers and ensuring legal guarantee on minimum support price if the INDIA bloc comes to power.

Gandhi raked up the issue of the drug menace during the rally and said, “The drug issue in Punjab exists even today and it is increasing.

“Strict action needs to be taken against it. Punjab should fight against drugs with full authority and aggression,” he said.

On Tuesday, Kharge in Amritsar said the drug problem has become the biggest challenge for the future of Punjab.

“Because of this, the law and order situation is deteriorating day by day. After selling land, farmers are sending their children abroad, fearing that they will not fall prey to drugs. Each one is forced to migrate as employment opportunities are not available,” the Congress president had said.

The Congress and the AAP, which are the constituents of the INDIA bloc, are fighting the Lok Sabha polls separately in Punjab.

Taking on the BJP government, Gandhi said, “For the first time, any party and their leaders have said that they will change and scrap the Constitution if they win the election.”

Holding a copy of the Constitution, he said it was not only a book but the voice of the poor.

“Be it reservation, the public sector or rights of the poor. Whatever you get it, it is from the Constitution and the BJP wants to finish the Constitution, alleged the Congress leader.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said he “lied” about giving two crore jobs every year.

The Modi government has “finished” small traders, and small-medium businesses with demonetisation and GST (goods and services tax) just to benefit, “Adani ji and Ambani ji”, he said.

The situation is such that the country’s youth are not getting employment, he claimed.