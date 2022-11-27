In Punjab, 21,000 appointment letters given to youths in 8 months, says Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that in a first, the state government has handed over appointment letters to more than 21,000 youths in merely eight months.



The chief minister was addressing a gathering while handing over appointment letters to 603 newly-selected employees including 476 clerks, 68 Junior Engineers (Electrical) and 59 Junior Engineers (Sub station) in PSPCL here at Municipal Bhawan on Saturday. The chief minister said that this massive drive reflects the commitment of his government for the welfare of youth as for the first time in the history of the country, any state government has opened doors of government jobs for its youth in the first eight months of its tenure. He said that merit had been the sole criterion for this entire recruitment process. Bhagwant Mann said that the entire process has been completed in a transparent manner to ensure that only eligible and deserving youth get the jobs.

Mann further said that several more government jobs are in the pipeline as the recruitment process is already going on in many departments. He asserted that more and more unemployed youths will get government jobs very soon on the basis of their capability. Bhagwant Mann said that getting a job is the right of every qualified person and the state government is leaving no stone unturned for it.

The chief minister further said that process to fill the posts of 2,100 assistant linemen was going on and would be completed by the next month. He said that the examination for these posts has been conducted and the result would be declared this week. Bhagwant Mann announced that by the next month, the selected candidates will be given appointment letters of government jobs.

Meanwhile thanking the chief minister for the appointment letter, a new appointee Manpreet Kaur said that the entire process has been completed in a transparent manner. She said that this is a red letter day in their life as the state government has provided them job purely on merit.