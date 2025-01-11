In public interest: SC opens doors to people for guided tours

New Delhi: Opening its doors for augmenting public engagement and awareness, the Supreme Court has allowed guided tours for people on designated days.

The drive allows people to put to rest their curiosities on the court’s mystique, and stroll through its majestic corridors every working Saturday -- except the second and the fourth and declared holidays.

An official said, “Opening of the secured apex court premises will provide a great opportunity to the public to gain inside access to the interiors of the building and admire the majestic structure in its full glory.”

A circular issued on January 9 by Registrar Mahesh T Patankar (court and building) read, “In pursuance of the directions of the competent authority, the guided tour shall be conducted on every working Saturday, except second and fourth Saturdays and declared holidays in four slots.”