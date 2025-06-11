‘In process of ratifying High Seas Treaty’

New Delhi: India on Tuesday said it is in the process of ratifying the High Seas Treaty, a global agreement for the protection and sustainable use of biodiversity in international waters.

Delivering the country statement at the ongoing United Nations Ocean Conference, Union Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh said ocean is the lifeline of Indian people and the country is committed to conserving and sustainably using it.

“India has already signed the High Seas Treaty and is currently in the process of ratification. This step underscores our commitment to conserving marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdictions,” the minister said.

Adopted in June 2023, the treaty will enter into force 120 days after at least 60 countries ratify it. The pact is crucial to meet a globally agreed biodiversity target of protecting 30 per cent of the oceans and lands by 2030, known as “30x30”.

India signed the treaty on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last year.

Officials told news agency last week that India is not in a hurry to ratify the treaty.

On the first day of the UN Ocean Conference on Monday, 18 more countries ratified the High Seas Treaty taking the total number of ratifications to 49.

Singh said that India supports the Nice Ocean Action Plan which prioritizes actionable outcomes, innovative financing and inclusive partnerships to achieve the goal of SDG 14.

He said the country stands ready to collaborate with all stakeholders to build a sustainable, resilient and equitable ocean future for mankind.

The minister said India has made significant progress in accelerating action to protect and sustainably use the ocean since the second United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon.

The country has also initiated several new initiatives, including the Deep Ocean Mission which aims to understand and map the biodiversity within its EEZ, he said.

Singh said that marine pollution, particularly plastic pollution, remains a global challenge and India’s efforts align with the Action Plan for the Ocean, which focuses on preventing marine pollution from land-based sources.

India proposed several strategic initiatives to ensure clean and healthy oceans, including advancing marine research and science-based solutions for ocean policy and governance.

It called for expanding marine protected areas and supporting biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction agreement to preserve marine ecosystems.

The country also sought to reduce marine pollution through effective wastewater management and adoption of circular economy principles.

Singh called for enhancing coastal resilience by integrating ocean-based climate solutions to mitigate the impacts of climate change and promoting environment friendly ocean renewable energy sources.