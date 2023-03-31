In power surplus state, HPSERC raises tariff for domestic, commercial users

Shimla: All domestic consumers in Himachal Pradesh consuming more than 125 units of electricity will be required to pay 22 paise per unit more than the current tariff. The power tariff hike in the case of commercial consumers will be 22 to 26 paise per unit as per contract demand.



The increased rates will be effective from April 1.

Congress during the elections had promised to give 300 units of free power but it appears the promise will not be implemented during 2023-24.

The State Electricity Regulatory Commission on Friday fixed new electricity rates for all categories of consumers for the financial year 2023-24. Electricity rates have been increased by 22 paise per unit.

The Electricity Regulatory Commission has clarified that the burden of water cess will not fall on the consumers of the state. The water cess is levied only on hydro-power projects in the state.

The commission, however, has fixed lower rates of tariffs for the Electrical Vehicle Charging Stations which will have an increase of 12 paise per unit only.

The overall electricity tariff increase in terms of the percentage is less than 4 per cent only for the year 2023-24.

There has been no increase in the fixed/ demand charges to be paid by the consumers.

“Considering the long pending demand of the industrial consumers to reduce the contract demand charges, the demand charges for the consumers governed through a two-part tariff has been reduced to 85 per cent of the Contract Demand from the existing 90 per cent. The corresponding energy charges have been increased by 4 paise per unit to make revenue neutral to the HP State Electricity Board Ltd (HPSEBL),” said a spokesperson of the commission.

The spokesperson said that in view of the implementation of smart prepaid meters across various Consumer categories, the commission has approved a 3 per cent rebate on Energy charges for Consumers availing of the prepaid metering facility.

The commission has determined the true-up of uncontrollable parameters for the financial year of 2021-22 and the Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) of HPSEBL along with the tariff/charges applicable for 2023-24.