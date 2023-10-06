In poll-bound Chh’garh, BJP launches QR code ‘Bhu-Pay’

Raipur: The BJP on Thursday launched a QR code that takes users to a website containing details about alleged scams in the Congress government in Chhattisgarh, where Assembly polls are due by the year-end.



Launching the QR code, ‘Bhu-Pay’, during a function in Raipur, Union minister Anurag Thakur said ever since the Bhupesh Baghel government was elected in the state, it has invented new methods of corruption and their app contains its details. Months before the last assembly polls in Karnataka, posters of PayCM’ with then CM Basavaraj Bommai’s photograph embedded in a QR code had surfaced in Bengaluru. It carried the message 40 per cent accepted here , an apparent reference to the Congress’ attacks on the BJP. The Bhu-Pay QR code has the tagline ‘Har kaam ka daam, ‘Bhu-Pay karo’ (pay the price for every work through Bhu-Pay). On being scanned, the code takes users to http://bhupaykaro.com, which displays illustrations of CM Bhupesh Baghel and his officials.