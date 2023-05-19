In last 8.5 years, Haryana has become a well connected state, says CM Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana, an agriculture-oriented state, is now moving forward in strengthening the road, rail and aviation sectors in the last eight-and-a-half years. The state has ushered in a new era in these areas and with the untiring efforts of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the central government has accorded expeditious approval to various important projects of Haryana and several projects have been completed during this tenure.

Also, under the Bharatmala project, the work of several new highways is in progress in the state and many cities have been connected with various national highways; which has not only facilitated the movement of the people but has also increased the pace of industrial development. Along with this, the rural economy has also been strengthened.

On Thursday, Haryana got another gift of highway in the form of the Dwarka Expressway. The 29.6 km long Dwarka Expressway at a cost of Rs 9,000 crore is the country’s first elevated 8-lane access control expressway; of which 18.9 km falls in the Haryana region. The people of the state will get a lot of benefits from this, especially providing relief to Gurugram from traffic congestion.

Since assuming power in 2014, the Chief Minister has laid special focus to provide relief to commuters by making traffic smooth in Delhi and the National Capital Region. He not only got the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway project completed, which was stuck due to political disputes for a long time; but also got it made from a four-lane to a six-lane. He had also urged the Central Government to complete the work of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway which was successful. As a result, the movement of commuters and goods vehicles going beyond Delhi was facilitated.

Delhi Metro was extended to Gurugram, Ballabgarh and now the metro project between Gurugram and Faridabad has also been prepared with the efforts of the Chief Minister, which will be completed in the next two years.