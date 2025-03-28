‘In last 11 years, over 640 antiquities repatriated from different countries’

New Delhi: Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said in the Rajya Sabha that as many as 642 antiquities have been repatriated from different countries since 2014 under the Modi government.

“India is negotiating for repatriation of antiquities with different countries like Singapore, Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands, etc,” the minister said during Question Hour.

He said there is a long process for repatriation of antiquities from different countries.

“Since 2014, in the last 11 years of Modi government, 642 important antiquities have been brought to the country,” Shekhawat said, and described this achievement as a moment of pride.

He pointed out that only 13 antiquities were repatriated between 1955 and 2014.

The minister said a detailed verification is being carried out for 297 antiquities brought from the USA. No claims have been filed so far from the states and museums. The minister said the Archaeological Survey of India has established a special gallery for the display of repatriated antiquities at Purana Qila, New Delhi.

Such antiquities are also loaned to institutions like the National Museum; Parliament of India; Indian Institute of Heritage, etc, for the research and education purposes and to sensitise the public. Apart from this, temporary exhibitions are also organised to display the repatriated antiquities.

“The Archaeological Survey of India is committed for protection of monuments, sites and antiquities under its jurisdiction. Besides regular watch and ward staff, Private Security Guards and Central Industrial Security Force are deployed as per requirement.

“Whenever any theft of antiquity is reported, FIR is lodged in police station concerned and ‘Look Out Notice’ is issued to law enforcement agencies, including custom-exit channels, to keep vigil to trace stolen antiquity and prevent its illegal export,” he said.

A Cultural Property Agreement has been signed with the USA in 2024 to prevent smuggling of Indian antiquities, the minister added.