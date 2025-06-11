In just 10 years, India at par with developed countries in weather forecast: Amit Shah

New Delhi: India was far behind in weather forecasts a decade ago, but now under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is at par with developed countries, Union Home minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on preparedness of flood management in the country, Shah also asked the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to work towards efficient flood management in full coordination with the states.

He advised the Jal Shakti Ministry, NDMA and National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) to closely monitor the glacial lakes and take timely steps in the event of any type of outburst, according to an official statement.

Further, Shah said NDMA should also coordinate with the state authorities for flood preparedness and mitigation.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India’s disaster management is moving forward with a ‘zero casualty approach’.