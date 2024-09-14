In jolt to BJP, leader Kamboj joins Cong

Chandigarh: In a huge setback to the BJP, its OBC Morcha state president and former minister Karan Dev Kamboj joined the Congress on Friday.



Along with him, about 200 BJP office-bearers, sarpanchs, former sarpanchs and block committee members and hundreds of workers also joined the Congress.

A dozen office-bearers of the AAP also joined the Congress today. All of them joined the Congress under the leadership of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress president Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh. Both the leaders welcomed Kamboj, his colleagues and the leaders with open arms and assured them of full support.

Hooda said they have taken the right decision at the right time.

“Through its decisions and policies, the BJP has made it clear that it is completely a victim of anti-SC and anti-OBC mentality. That is why its biggest OBC leader had to leave the party. With the entry of Karan Dev Kamboj, his colleagues and new leaders in Congress, the movement of change going on against BJP will be strengthened,” he said. “Together, we will form such a government that will respect all communities and every section and will make Haryana the No. 1 state of the country in development,” he added.

Haryana Congress president Udaybhan said that with the joining of leaders like Kamboj, it is certain that the BJP will be wiped out from Haryana and the GT Road belt.

Upon joining, Kamboj said the BJP does not respect the public. “The ruling party has left no opportunity to especially insult the OBC community. BJP only wants to get the vote of OBC, but does not want to give them rights,” he added.