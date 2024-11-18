In its 1st month, J&K govt focuses on public welfare, pressing issues

Srinagar: Improving the quality of life and addressing pressing issues such as growing unemployment have been the focus of the Omar Abdullah-led government in Jammu and Kashmir in its first month, a senior government functionary said.

Since taking charge, the government introduced several measures besides getting an additional 300 MW of power supply to alleviate electricity shortages that have plagued the Union Territory, particularly during the harsh winter months.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took oath as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir on October 16, heading the first elected government in the Union territory since 2019 when its special status was revoked.

Shortly after assuming office, he instructed the police to refrain from establishing ‘green corridors’ for his movement, a decision aimed at minimising disruptions caused by VIP traffic and to prioritise the convenience of the public.

In an effort to overcome the challenges faced by the newly formed Union Territory, Abdullah travelled to the national capital for a series of meetings with senior central leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

During discussions with Union Power Minister Manohar Lal, the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister successfully negotiated the additional power supply at normal rates, avoiding the higher emergency rates that typically accompany such arrangements.